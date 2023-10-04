Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases 2,566 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,050. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.28.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

