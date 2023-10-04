First Horizon’s (FHN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

First Horizon Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

