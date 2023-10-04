First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 31,604 shares.The stock last traded at $144.96 and had previously closed at $146.35.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

