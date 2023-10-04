FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.