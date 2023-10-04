FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMETEK by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

