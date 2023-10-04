FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

