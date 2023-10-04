FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after acquiring an additional 993,240 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,588,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 133,912 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $71,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,310,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 576,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

