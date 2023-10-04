FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,430,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $448.93 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

