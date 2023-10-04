FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $232.08 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital upped their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

