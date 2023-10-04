FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 498 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

