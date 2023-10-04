FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $341.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.08 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

