Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 196,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,144,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.