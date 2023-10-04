Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 196,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,144,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.87.

In other news, Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.