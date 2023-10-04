FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.