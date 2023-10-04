FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2023

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDFGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 80,834 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.77.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $518.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 87,505 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,257,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.