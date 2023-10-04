FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 80,834 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.77.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $518.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 87,505 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,257,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

