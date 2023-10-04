FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of FlexShopper from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Shares of FlexShopper stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,597. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 217.90%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
