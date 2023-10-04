FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of FlexShopper from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the third quarter worth about $287,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FlexShopper stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,597. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 217.90%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

