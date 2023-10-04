Flower City Capital Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flower City Capital decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

