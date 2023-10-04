Flower City Capital Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flower City Capital lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.5% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 66,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. 3,476,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,778,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

