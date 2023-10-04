Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
