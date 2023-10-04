Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $583.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.55 million. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.