Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

