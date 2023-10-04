Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

