Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.25.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$50.63 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.0923815 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.73%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

