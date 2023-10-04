Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.23

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $20.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 144,209 shares changing hands.

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

