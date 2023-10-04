G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $135.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003203 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

