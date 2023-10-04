Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $30.13 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 659,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 6.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,454,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,893,000 after buying an additional 589,494 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 158,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 72,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

