Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,025. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

