Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 49,614 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 6.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $26,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.23.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

