Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 14,321 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,321 shares during the period. ING Groep accounts for 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 35,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 1,028,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

