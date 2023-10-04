Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 1.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Generac worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.74.

Shares of GNRC traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. 380,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $182.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

