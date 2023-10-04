General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declares $1.32 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,941.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 54.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.