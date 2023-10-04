Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAQ opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Institutional Trading of Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAQ. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 6,982.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 924,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 911,184 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

