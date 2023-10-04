Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

