Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.04.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,320. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

