Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

ORCL traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

