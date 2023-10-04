Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 415 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,477. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

