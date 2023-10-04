Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.56. 427,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

