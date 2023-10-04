Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,113 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,521,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

