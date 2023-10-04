Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,522. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average is $214.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.