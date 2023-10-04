Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 30,313,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,072,035. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,543 shares of company stock valued at $48,750,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

