Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.36. 68,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,634. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $245.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

