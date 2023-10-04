Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

