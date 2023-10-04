Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $306,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,254 shares of company stock worth $1,381,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,306. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

