Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after acquiring an additional 80,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 507,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. 830,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,308. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

