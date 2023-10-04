Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average of $212.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.