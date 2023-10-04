Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 390 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

SMH stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

