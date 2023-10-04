Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2,865.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,442,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $113,271,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 637,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,690. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

