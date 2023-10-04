Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.72. 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,261. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

