Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock remained flat at $53.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. 732,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

