Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 85,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 109,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.