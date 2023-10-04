Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Globe Life has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.63.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

